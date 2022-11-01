Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

article

Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted Tuesday afternoon that police have a 16-year-old in custody in connection to the shooting that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and wounded four others.

Vanore added that police are still searching for 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn is still being sought by police. Burney-Thorn was the first suspect ID'd by police in the Sept. 27 shooting.

Authorities previously announced Burney-Thorn is facing charges of murder, conspiracy, and four counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Members of the Roxborough High School football team had just finished participating in a joint scrimmage on the afternoon of the shooting.

Police say members of the team were walking back into the school locker room when a group of five suspects got out of an SUV and opened fire on the group.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, Zyhied Jones, 17, and 15-year-old Troy Fletcher have previously been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting.

Authorities say all four suspects have been charged or will be charged with murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

This comes days after a Philadelphia sheriff's deputy was accused of selling firearms believed to be used in the deadly shooting.

Authorities say 29-year-old Samir Ahmad was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant. Law enforcement officials say the guns sold during the transaction were traced and were found to have been used in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.