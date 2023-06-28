Rue Landau ready for historic run as first LGBTQ+ member of City Council

Rue Landau is poised to become Philadelphia’s first openly gay LGBTQ+ member on Philadelphia City Council.

Her historic victory came down during last month’s primary. Wednesday evening, with supporters, she says the fight for a seat at the table is an ongoing battle and one she says she’s ready to take on.

In a lively gathering of supporters and friends, City Council At-Large candidate Rue Landau stood before the crowd talking about her victory in May.

"I won the primary and I’m super happy and excited about that, but I still have to win in November and, so long as everything goes according to plan, I will be a councilperson starting in January," Landau stated.

Landau secured one of five nominations for City Council At-Large seats, coming in third, behind two established incumbents in a crowded race of 27 candidates. She says it’s a moment that is long overdue.

"It would have been great for us to have had a seat before 2023," Landau said. "We are a city where we’ve passed laws to protect our community, going back to 1982 and still no LGBTQ+ person has had a sear at the table, until now."

Supporters from across the city of all different backgrounds were on hand to cheer the historic feat.

"I think that seeing our victories is rewarding at this time and, of course, although it’s Pride Month, we’re also seeing a lot of negative things for the LGBTQ+ community, so we need to see some wins in legislative areas, so we can represent ourselves," supporter John White said.

Supporter Tariem Burroughs continued, "I’m happy it has happened because it opens the door for others to come through. You can be out and you can also hold these places at the table."

Landau vows to do the work to make sure she is not the last openly gay member of City Council. "I want the young folks to see somebody from the community in elective office and be able to look up and say someday that’s gonna be me."

"Everyone is very happy in the community, not only because she is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but for all she has accomplished, leading up to now," supporter Tom Wilson Weinberg said. "We don’t like to be put in a position of choosing between a person that is LGBTQ+ to represent us and a person that represents good police. Rue brings both, so it’s an easy choice."

Bob Brady, Chairman of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, said, "The city is diverse. We have a diverse ticket. We have a diverse judiciary ticket, a diverse City Council ticket and it shows the reflection of the city."