Sabrina Carpenter rocks bedazzled Phillies jersey during hometown show at Wells Fargo

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 6:54am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Sabrina Carpenter's tour stop in Philly was too short, but so, so sweet!

The pop star took the stage at Wells Fargo for a sold-out hometown show Wednesday night as the Phillies took on the Mets in New York.

A native of the Philadelphia area, Sabrina showed her support by surprising fans with a bedazzled Phillies jersey.

She even posted a heartfelt message to Philly on her Instagram stories:

"I can't believe I played the arena I grew up going to. I love you forever Philly."

Unfortunately, the Phillies still suffered a disappointing loss that put the Mets in the lead ahead of Game 4.

Maybe the need a "Taste" of the Philly "espresso!"