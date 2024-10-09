Sabrina Carpenter rocks bedazzled Phillies jersey during hometown show at Wells Fargo

article

Sabrina Carpenter's tour stop in Philly was too short, but so, so sweet!

The pop star took the stage at Wells Fargo for a sold-out hometown show Wednesday night as the Phillies took on the Mets in New York.

A native of the Philadelphia area, Sabrina showed her support by surprising fans with a bedazzled Phillies jersey.

She even posted a heartfelt message to Philly on her Instagram stories:

"I can't believe I played the arena I grew up going to. I love you forever Philly."

Unfortunately, the Phillies still suffered a disappointing loss that put the Mets in the lead ahead of Game 4.

Maybe the need a "Taste" of the Philly "espresso!"