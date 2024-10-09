Sabrina Carpenter rocks bedazzled Phillies jersey during hometown show at Wells Fargo
article
PHILADELPHIA - Sabrina Carpenter's tour stop in Philly was too short, but so, so sweet!
The pop star took the stage at Wells Fargo for a sold-out hometown show Wednesday night as the Phillies took on the Mets in New York.
A native of the Philadelphia area, Sabrina showed her support by surprising fans with a bedazzled Phillies jersey.
She even posted a heartfelt message to Philly on her Instagram stories:
"I can't believe I played the arena I grew up going to. I love you forever Philly."
Unfortunately, the Phillies still suffered a disappointing loss that put the Mets in the lead ahead of Game 4.
Maybe the need a "Taste" of the Philly "espresso!"