Shots fired near West Chester University; 1 in custody: police

The Brief Police are investigating after shots were fired near West Chester University Sunday afternoon. One person was taken into custody, police sources say.



An investigation is underway after police sources say several shots were fired in West Chester Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

What we know:

Before 3 p.m. police were called to the area of the 20-50th blocks of South Church Street.

According to police sources, a man started firing shots as police were serving a warrant.

They say the suspected shooter was on the roof of the building.

Multiple police departments arrived at the scene to resolve the situation.

Police then took one person into custody.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.

The identity of the suspected shooter has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.