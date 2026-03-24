These are the safest hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey: report

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The Brief Over 400 hospitals in 40 states were recognized for patient safety this year. Twenty-one hospitals in Pennsylvania and 14 in New Jersey received the awards. No Delaware hospitals made the list.



Undergoing any medical treatment can be a scary experience, but hundreds of hospitals across the country have just been recognized for keeping patients safe.

What we know:

Healthgrades' 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Awards named 438 hospitals in 40 states that rank among the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.

Pennsylvania was one of five states with the highest number of distinctions with 21 hospitals, while no Delaware hospitals made the list, and New Jersey fell in the middle with 14 hospitals.

These are the safest hospitals in the Philadelphia area, according to the report:

Pennsylvania

Doylestown Hospital

Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Select Specialty Hospital-Philadelpha

Temple University Hospital

Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Pennsylvania Hospital

Chester County Hospital

New Jersey

Virtua Hospital in Voorhees

The full list of hospitals can be found here.

Dig deeper:

The hospitals that received this year's awards excel at preventing serious, avoidable complications during hospital stays based on 13 patient safety indicators, including infections, in-hospital falls, collapsed lungs and pressure sores.

To qualify, hospitals must meet strict clinical thresholds and report zero cases of certain serious errors, such as leaving a foreign object behind during a procedure.

Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania had the highest number of recognized hospitals. Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia had no hospitals on the list.