Philadelphia unveils large-scale security plan for FIFA World Cup matches

The Brief Philadelphia is one of 16 North American host cities for this summer’s FIFA World Cup. Security plans involve local, state, and federal agencies, with a focus on terrorism, cyber threats, and crowd safety. Police will use new body cam technology to help translate and respond in 120 languages.



Security preparations are underway for the FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia, with local, state, and federal agencies outlining a large-scale plan to keep hundreds of thousands of visitors safe, according to officials.

World Cup security efforts ramp up at Lincoln Financial Field

What we know:

Officials say the security plan for the World Cup began years ago and involves the FBI, State Police, and Philadelphia Police.

"It’s almost like the Super Bowl only we’re having 6 of them over the course of 18 days," said Wayne Jacobs, FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Visible measures will include officers and canines at soft targets around Lincoln Financial Field and the FIFA Fan Fest on Lemon Hill, along with police drones and command centers to monitor crowds.

"It’s a very much of an extension of what the city does and does well in terms of securing large events. If you think about home games for the Eagles, parades, races it’s always a whole of government approach," said Jacobs.

The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to Philadelphia over 39 days, with security focused on the six match days, including July 4 when the city celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday. "We will have probably one of the largest deployments we’ve ever had on a single day absent the Super Bowl," said Commissioner Kevin Bethel, Philadelphia Police.

The strategy also includes measures the public will not see, such as countering human trafficking and addressing intellectual property rights violations. "We are going to focus on heavily on countering human trafficking working on IPR or intellectual property rights violations and of course fulfilling any needs we can as requested," said Nathan Abel, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations.

Philadelphia Police will have two representatives at a central, undisclosed FIFA security site to coordinate with other host cities in real time. Police are also preparing for possible protests during the events.

Officials say the hope is for visitors to be safe and enjoy the World Cup. "Be respectful, act accordingly and it will be a phenomenal period of time," said Bethel.

Philadelphia Police will use new technology that enables their body worn cameras to help translate and respond in 120 languages.

The security plan covers both visible and behind-the-scenes efforts, with a focus on preventing terrorism, cyber disruptions, and keeping crowds safe throughout the World Cup.

Timeline:

Preparations at Lincoln Financial Field have just started, but the planning process began years ago, according to officials. Security efforts will be concentrated on the six match days, especially July 4.

The city will deploy one of its largest police forces ever for a single day, aside from the Super Bowl, to handle the expected crowds and potential challenges. The plan will also rely heavily on the PPD's new drone unit to help watch crowds from above.

Local perspective:

Philadelphia’s approach to World Cup security builds on experience with large events like Eagles home games, parades, and races. The city’s "whole of government approach" is designed to protect both residents and visitors during the international event.

Officials say coordination with federal agencies and other host cities is key to managing any issues that may arise during the World Cup.

What we don’t know:

Officials have not detailed the specific security measures that will be kept from public view. The exact locations and operations of the undisclosed FIFA security site have not been shared. There is no information yet on how police will handle specific protest scenarios or what additional technology may be used beyond the body worn camera translation feature.

The Source: Information from the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and Philadelphia Police.