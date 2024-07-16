Sam Collington murder: Man sentenced in 2021 shooting death of Temple University student

article

A gunman convicted of fatally shooting Temple University student Sam Collington will spend decades behind bars, a Philadelphia court ruled Tuesday.

Latif Williams, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was found guilty in February of third-degree murder and weapons charges. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25-50 years in prison with 5 years of probation, FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports.

Prosecutors say Williams shot and killed Collington, 21, on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue in November 2021. He turned himself in after surveillance video from that night linked him to Collington's murder.

During the trial, Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said police found headphones, keys and a cellphone belonging to Williams. Investigators also fingerprinted a car the shooter was seen touching in the surveillance video and matched a partial palm print to Williams.

Pescatore called the murder a botched attempted carjacking during closing arguments last winter. The District Attorney's Office later reported that Williams was previously arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking that happened months earlier.

The case, however, was later withdrawn by the District Attorney's Office after "a key witness for the Commonwealth did not appear in court."

"Latif Williams was arrested and charged by our office in a Direct File Juvenile case earlier this year for a gunpoint carjacking that did not result in bodily injury to the victim, but by its nature was violent," read a statement from the District Attorney's Office.

"Any invasion of people’s property with firearms involved is a serious crime. However, a key witness for the Commonwealth did not appear in court, forcing our office to withdraw the case at that time. That incident, which took place in July, remains under active investigation, and our office continues to pursue accountability for that crime."

Collington was described by loved ones as passionate, hilarious, and a born leader who loved all things politics. Many spoke about how Sam would rise to every occasion and meet every challenge with a big heart.

"Sam was my hero, and he would’ve been a hero to a lot of people had he not been murdered," Dennis Collington, Sam’s father, previously told FOX 29.