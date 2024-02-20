Sam Collington murder: Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of Temple University student

A man accused of shooting Temple University student Sam Collington to death during a botched robbery attempt near campus in 2021 was convicted Tuesday.

Latif Williams, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was found guilty by a Philadelphia judge of third-degree murder and weapons charges.

Williams was accused of shooting Collington, 21, twice in the chest during an attempted robbery on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue in November 2021.

Collington, a Delaware County native who was on track to graduate in the spring, was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Williams turned himself in after video surveillance from the night of the murder linked him to the killing.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office reported that Williams was previously arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking that happened months earlier.

The case, however, was later withdrawn by the District Attorney's Office after "a key witness for the Commonwealth did not appear in court."

"Latif Williams was arrested and charged by our office in a Direct File Juvenile case earlier this year for a gunpoint carjacking that did not result in bodily injury to the victim, but by its nature was violent," read a statement from the District Attorney's Office.

"Any invasion of people’s property with firearms involved is a serious crime. However, a key witness for the Commonwealth did not appear in court, forcing our office to withdraw the case at that time. That incident, which took place in July, remains under active investigation, and our office continues to pursue accountability for that crime."

Collington was described by loved ones as passionate, hilarious, and a born leader who loved all things politics. Many spoke about how Sam would rise to every occasion and meet every challenge with a big heart.

"Sam was my hero, and he would’ve been a hero to a lot of people had he not been murdered," Dennis Collington, Sam’s father, previously told FOX 29.