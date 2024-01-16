Sam's Club will stop checking receipts at the door and do this instead

article

Trips to Sam’s Club will get a little more convenient for shoppers visiting the stores.

The Warehouse club is getting rid of physically checking customer receipts at the exit and is utilizing a new artificial-intelligence-powered scan of members’ shopping carts to confirm what they bought as they leave the store.

In a company release, Walmart said the transition to the digital system will complement its Scan & Go technology while creating a quicker and efficient shopping experience for its customers.

"This is Sam’s Club at its very best, listening to feedback from members, putting their needs at the center of everything we do – and then applying digital innovations to deliver an industry-leading member experience," said Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas said in a statement in a company release. "We are constantly looking at ways for Sam’s Club to be the most convenient membership club and will continue to prioritize using technology to provide a truly differentiated and delightful experience for our members."

Currently, the AI-based scanning system has been installed at 10 Sam’s Club stores with a goal to have it available in its nearly 600 warehouses in the U.S. by the end of this year.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



