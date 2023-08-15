Suspect caught on video robbing same Philadelphia 7-Eleven in less than 24 hours

Police say a 7-Eleven in Philadelphia's Juniata Park became the target of one man's crime spree that took place just hours apart.

Video captured the man breaking the front window of 7-Eleven on Luzerne Street on Sunday ransacking the cigarette shelves, and stealing 30 packs.

Less than 24 hours later, he returned to the scene of the crime.

The man can be seen removing the plywood covering the broken window from the previous burglary.

He then reaches inside, and steals even more merchandise.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.