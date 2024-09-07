'Save Chinatown’ holds mass rally, march opposing Sixers plans for proposed arena near Chinatown

Opponents of the proposed plan to build a 76ers arena in Center City, next to Chinatown are stepping up their fight.

A mass rally was held Saturday at City Hall, hosted by the Save Chinatown Coalition. The rally was followed by a march past the proposed arena site at Market East.

Protesters say the pressure is on Philadelphia leaders to keep the Sixers in Philadelphia, without disrupting the quality of life for so many in Chinatown.

"The people are here and the legislators are for the best of the people," stated Co-Managing Director of Philly Thrive, Shawmar Pitts. "So, the pressure is on, you know, our Councilperson in this district, Mr. Mark Squilla. The pressure is definitely on him, right, because he don’t want to be the one to say, ‘I let the Sixers leave.’ But, guess what? Right is right and wrong is wrong."

Philadelphia is feeling the heat after New Jersey officials offered to build the next Sixers arena across the river, in Camden.

Folks against the Chinatown proposal say Saturday’s rally was just one of several planned for this fall, expressing their opposition.