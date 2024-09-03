New Jersey leaders, backed by Gov. Murphy, push for Sixers arena project in Camden: report

Leaders in New Jersey, backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, will propose a multi-billion dollar project to bring the Sixers' arena to Camden, according to a new report.

The proposed arena would be built on the site of a former state prison on the Delaware River waterfront, north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

The team's lease at the Wells Fargo Center is set to expire after the 2030-2031 season, which has fueled talks about the team building a new arena in Chinatown.

Those plans, however, have been met with stiff pushback from members of the Chinatown community, a carve out of Philadelphia's bustling Center City.

The Sixers believe a Center City arena would be an economic boon for the city, shuttling fans into the heart of the city for 41 home games and other events.

New Jersey, of course, was able to allure the Sixers across the river a decade ago, when the team chose to build their practice facility in Camden.