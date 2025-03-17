Save the trees: Residents at The Philadelphian protest removal of trees in front of building

The Brief The trees in front of The Philadelphian have been there for decades, but now they're in danger of disappearing. The building management plans to take them down. One woman is on a mission to save one in particular.



Every morning, 96-year-old Claire Kasser greets her best friend, but something has changed.

For 40 years, she has loved the tree she calls Sentry, her true protector and guardian. But now residents say management at the Philadelphian told them they plan to tear down all the trees in front of the building because they're too old, and Claire is devastated.

What they're saying:

"When I look at you [Sentry], I feel like crying," Kasser said. "It would be a terrible loss, like a best friend. I've lost so many friends and so many best friends. I don't know, it would be like the last straw."

The last straw in a colorful life, Claire starred in Philadelphia's first soap opera "Pietro's Place" and acted for years. But now she spends her days differently, and her tree is her constant companion.

"Now later on, you know what we're gonna do? I'm gonna turn on some nice jazzy music and we'll dance together!" Kasser said.

That's why Claire took her concerns out front with a small but mighty group to try to save the trees and show everyone just how much they're loved.

"This tree, as far as I know, it's healthy, so it should be left!" said resident Steve Gulick.

Her small protest brought out a woman on the board who explained that Philadelphian experts looked at the trees and decided they needed to come down.

"We would prefer that these trees did not come down, but the trouble is they are so badly stressed," the woman said.

The woman would not give her name but showed Claire exactly what was wrong.

Even though she and other neighbors say they're still sad, they understand a little better.

"I hate to lose my tree. If it has to be, if it's diseased, yes, I agree. It doesn't hurt me less. I enjoyed it while I have it," Kasser said.

What's next:

FOX 29's Ellen Kolodziej spoke to the apartment-condominium's general manager, who said the trees will come down Tuesday.

He says he understands how much these trees are loved, and that's why they plan to put up new trees right away, but Claire knows it will take years for them to grow.