School bus, ambulance involved in crash in Medford,

What we know:

A crash involving a school bus and an ambulance was reported Wednesday morning on Hartford Road in Medford.

Investigators say the crash happened near the intersection of Church Road, a short distance away from Lenape High School.

An overturned ambulance was seen on the side of the road, while a school bus with heavy front-end damage was stopped up the street.

No injuries have been reported so far, but authorities say no passengers were on the school bus during the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared information about injuries from the crash.

It's also unknown exactly how the crash happened.