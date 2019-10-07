School district holds town hall on relocating students after asbestos discovery

Parents, teachers and students demanded answers about where they will go after being displaced due to asbestos in their schools.

“You need to be held accountable for this. You need to resign," said parent Martina Walter as the crowd applauded. A town hall meeting boiling over with emotion. Superintendent William Hite at the center of it.

"Well, I've got news. I'm not resigning. The other thing is I'm going to fix this," said Superintendent Hite. The meeting was held to discuss where and when to relocate students forced out of "SLA" the Science Leadership Academy. Workers discovered asbestos in the building they share with Ben Franklin High. The building is undergoing a $37 million reconstruction project. A town hall for displaced Ben Franklin students was held Monday morning.

"The first thing I started with is an apology. An apology because you've had to deal with some frustration. You've had to deal with a lot of anxiety," said Superintendent Hite.

Some aren't buying it.

"What are you going to do to help our students get their education back because you've stolen it from them," said Diana Moro as the crowd cheered. Students and parents are upset they were in a school with disturbed asbestos until officials closed it nearly two weeks ago and that's after the school didn't open on time because of an issue with the reconstruction project.

"We're going to take two schools full of stressed out kids and we're going to put a wall between them and we're going to spend $37M dollars that doesn't work and when that backfires and they give us (expletive) cancer and they decide oh we're sorry," said a student.

"To come to a school where you knew these issues was happening and you still decided to keep that information from us that's degrading our character and health and us as human beings you should be ashamed of yourselves," said another student.

At times the meeting got so heated the principal of SLA had to step in to move things forward.

"I want everybody to be heard but calling for people's resignations will cause that to stop," he said.

The plan was to have students in a building by Thursday. That date has been moved to Monday so officials can look at transportation. They’re still reviewing building location options.