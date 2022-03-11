School District of Philadelphia narrows superintendent search to 3 finalists

article

The search for a new School District of Philadelphia superintendent is now down to three finalists, according to district officials.

The school boards says those three candidates will come to Philadelphia individually next week to meet with students, parents, and teachers.

The district will hold three roundtable discussions for each candidate and those will be livestreamed on the district’s social media pages. There will also be a public town hall.

Last fall, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced that he would not seek to renew his contract and the end of his term in 2022.

"After a lot of personal reflection, I decided not to pursue a renewal of my contract and that’s my choice so I had informed the board of that choice," Hite said at the time.

Hite arrived in the city in June of 2012 when schools were being buffeted by cost-cutting and layoffs. During his tenure, the school district was returned to city control with a school board appointed by local officials.

Hite, who earns more than $330,000 yearly, will depart in August. He said he plans to remain in the region.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter