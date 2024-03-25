School District of Philadelphia, police announce new partnership to focus on trauma outside of school

Training is underway for a new pilot program with the School District of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Police Department, to help students who experience trauma outside of school.

With a $1 million grant issued by the Bureau of Justice Assistance through the Office of Justice Programs, "Handle with Care" will involve training for 300 law enforcement and 100 school personnel, starting with the 22nd District and 15 schools in North Philadelphia.

The announcement was made at the Philadelphia Military Academy on Monday morning.

Col. Kaheem Bailey-Taylor, Brigade Commander, says he can oversee all cadets at the academy because of the help he received after saving a friend’s life after a shooting in August 2022. He was honored for his heroism last year.

"I didn’t talk to my mom, didn’t talk to police, didn’t talk to nobody, but I came here, I went to the people that I knew had my back, and had my best interests, and I really, you know, let it out," he said.

Dr. Jayme Banks, Deputy Chief of Prevention, Trauma and Intervention with the district, says the work will happen in and outside of school.

"If they should witness some sort of incident, the school will be informed and then the school gets to wrap around that child, it says handle that child with care today," she said.

The announcement comes after at least 11 students were shot this month alone, but Commissioner Kevin Bethel says the conversation started years ago.

He wants to eventually see the program used city-wide, but felt it was appropriate to start in the 4.3 square-mile area of the 22nd District.

In 2021 alone, he says 70 people were killed in shootings, and 300 were injured.

"I want all of you to imagine the level of violence that our kids are exposed to on a daily basis," he said. "We know that if we do something different, we can change a child’s trajectory."

Command Sergeant Major Nadia Porter sees where the program could be useful.

"A lot of kids often aren’t seen as trauma victims, they are seen as problem starters, so I think if we try to get down to the root of the problem, we can better understand them and better accommodate their needs."