School District of Philadelphia schools shift to virtual learning Friday due to snowy forecast

article

All School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed on Friday and students will instead participate in virtual learning due to a forecasted winter storm.

Students will be expected to log on for a full day of virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7, and instruction will be led by their teachers.

With instruction taking place virtually, the school will not be issuing a 'snow day' and will not be canceling classes.

The district says teachers will notify students of their schedules.

All staff designated as 'essential personnel' during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with reporting instructions, according to district officials. All other staff are expected to work from home.

Forecasters are calling for anywhere from 2-4 inches to fall across the entire Delaware Valley overnight. Winter weather advisories will be in effect across the area from 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

The decision to shift to virtual learning for the day on Friday will have little impact on the dozens of Philadelphia schools that had already shifted to virtual learning for the week due to COVID-19.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter