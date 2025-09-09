Staff stops road rage incident from continuing through school playground in Bucks County: police

The Brief Police say a road rage incident unfolded Monday afternoon between the drivers of a sedan and a motorcycle. As the vehicles chased each other, police say the motorcycle driver tried to flee through an elementary school playground. School staff stopped the motorcycle driver from driving through the playground where children were playing.



Police in Bucks County are investigating a road rage incident that they say spilled onto an elementary school playground while children were outside.

What we know:

The Warwick Police Department says a "road rage-related dispute" between the driver of a sedan and the driver of a motorcycle unfolded Monday afternoon.

When the two drivers began chasing each other, police say the driver of the motorcycle fled behind Jamison Elementary School where children were playing.

Investigators say staff outside the school stopped the motorcycle from fleeing through the playground.

What we don't know:

Police provided little details about what sparked the road rage incident.

No arrests have been reported thus far.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Warwick Police Department at 215-343-6102.