Schuylkill Expressway inundated with rain caused dangerous conditions for motorists

The deluge of rain Saturday morning created havoc for drivers trying to get around.

The Schuylkill Expressway was anything but quick. The highway became quite dangerous while so much rain fell.

Traffic on the highway near Belmont Hills, in Lower Merion Township, was backed up for miles early Saturday afternoon.

By 2 p.m., the water had receded, but disabled cars still blocked the highway.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP