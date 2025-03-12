Scotland Run Wildfire in Gloucester County: Fire crews on scene

The Brief The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain a wildfire in Franklin Township. A backfire operation has been initiated behind homes in the area to help contain the fire. The cause of the Scotland Run Wildfire is under investigation.



Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Gloucester County Wednesday.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

What we know:

On the evening of Wednesday, March 12, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service arrived at the scene of a wildfire in the area of Pennsylvania and Proposed avenues in Franklin Township, Gloucester County.

Fire crews made a fireline and initiated a backfire operation behind homes to help contain the wildfire.

As of Wednesday at 10:45 p.m., the fire has spanned 150 acres, threatened 20 structures and is at 50 percent containment.

Pennsylvania and Proposed avenues are open for local traffic.

Residents are encouraged to shelter in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.