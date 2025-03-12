Expand / Collapse search

Scotland Run Wildfire in Gloucester County: Fire crews on scene

By
Published  March 12, 2025 9:02pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Large brush fire in Gloucester County: Residents encouraged to shelter in place

Officials provide an update on a large brush fire in Gloucester County Wednesday.

The Brief

    • The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain a wildfire in Franklin Township.
    • A backfire operation has been initiated behind homes in the area to help contain the fire.
    • The cause of the Scotland Run Wildfire is under investigation.

FRANKLIN TWP., NJ - Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Gloucester County Wednesday. 

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. 

What we know:

SKYFOX: Scotland Run Wildfire

SKYFOX was live over a wildfire in Gloucester County Wednesday.

On the evening of Wednesday, March 12, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service arrived at the scene of a wildfire in the area of Pennsylvania and Proposed avenues in Franklin Township, Gloucester County.

Fire crews made a fireline and initiated a backfire operation behind homes to help contain the wildfire. 

As of Wednesday at 10:45 p.m., the fire has spanned 150 acres, threatened 20 structures and is at 50 percent containment.

Pennsylvania and Proposed avenues are open for local traffic. 

Residents are encouraged to shelter in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

