Scott's two TDs help Eagles overcome Washington, 20-16

Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Todd

WASHINGTON - Running back Boston Scott's second touchdown of the game on Sunday propelled the Eagles to a second-half comeback over the Washington Football Team. 

Washington jumped out to an early lead on a first quarter touchdown by Jaret Patterson and tacked on a trio of field goals to widen their first half lead to 16-7. 

Boston Scott found the endzone in the second quarter to cap off an 11 play, 80 yard drive lead by quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

Scott punctuated an equally lengthy drive with a touchdown to kick off the third quarter. Kicker Jake Elliot tacked on two field goals to push Philadelphia to a 20-16 lead. 

With time running out, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke marched his team into Eagles' territory, but the comeback attempt was cut short on an interception by Rodney McLeod.

