Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Philadelphia sold a winning scratch off worth $1 million.

The $1,000,000 Jackpot Party Scratch-off was sold at the Unidos Multiserve Agency at 3761 North 9th Street.

As a result, the Unidos Multiservice Agency wins $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

