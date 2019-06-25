Search continues for 2-year-old missing from Hampton, Virginia

article

Authorities are continuing their search for a toddler missing from Hampton, Virginia.

Police say 2-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. on Monday, June 24, in the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue. Noah is a white male and was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.

Law enforcement officers and volunteers gathered on Tuesday morning in Hampton to continue the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 757-727-6111.