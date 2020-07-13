Search continues for missing 2-year-old King Hill

Authorities continue to search for King Hill, 2, who has been missing since July 7.

"I just want to thank everybody for coming out. You didn't have to do that. I appreciate it," said Amber Hill. She’s the mother of missing King Hill. She was moved by the dozens of people who came out to spread the word about her son and to search for him. Community activist Rick Ford organized it.

"Little King Hill is our King and we got to treat it like that. We can no longer look the other way like it ain't our business," said Ford. They met at 33rd and Diamond this evening with the goal of keeping this case on everyone’s mind.

"I'm really enraged that the community ain't outraged and if somebody or nobody don't do anything I'll be damned. I'm going to make sure I do what I need to do," said Ford. The group put on masks, gloves, grabbed water and went searching Fairmount Park. It’s an area near where King was last seen. Margaret Grazier says she can only imagine what the family is going through.

"I have a 2-year old granddaughter and I know how I would feel if something was to happen to her," said Grazier.

It’s been nearly a week since King was reported missing. His mother says King went to spend time with the father of her older daughter weeks ago which she says was routine. However, the mom says last week he asked if she picked up King from a babysitter. The mother says she didn't. Police say the babysitter says she did.

On Monday, police announced the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are now involved.

"I can't sleep until we find King Hill. Somebody who knows that are viewing and listening,” said Ford.

King is described as three feet tall with a thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with any information on King’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Special Victims at 215-685-3257 or 911.

