'Someone is not telling the truth': Police continue search for 2-year-old missing since Tuesday

Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia police search for missing boy, 2, last seen Tuesday

FOX 29's Kelly Rule has more.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have "no idea" where missing 2-year-old King Hill is after he was reported missing on Thursday spawning an exhaustive investigation.

King was last seen at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday at 31st Street and Page Street.

King's grandmother, Kimberly Hill, told FOX 29 that King lives at the Strawberry Mansion residence with his mother, but was supposed to be staying with his stepfather.

Kimberly says King was scheduled to come home on Monday ahead of his third birthday. According to the family, King's stepfather said he dropped off the child with his babysitter on the corner of 33rd and Diamond Streets.

The babysitter, who is believed to be a friend of the stepfather's, says she handed off the child to his biological mother at the corner of 31st and Montgomery Streets. King's mother attests that she has not seen the babysitter in "several weeks."

Police provide update on search for missing 2 year old

Philadelphia police Capt. Mark Brugmann gives update on search for missing 2 year old.

"Someone is not telling the truth," Philadelphia police captain Mark Brugmann said during a Thursday evening press conference.

Police are talking to the stepfather and the babysitter. Police say all parties are cooperating. Captain Brugmann said there is reason to believe King was seen over the weekend. 

King is described as three feet tall with a thin build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with any information on King’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Special Victims at 215-685-3257 or 911.

