Princeton University looking for female student missing since Friday
PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student went missing last week, and the university is asking for the public's help to find her.
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday on campus near Scully Hall, according to the university's Department of Public Safety.
The undergraduate student is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
An alert was sent to the university on Monday, and she has yet to be located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety.