Second 14-year-old charged with arson in Burlington County forest fire

Another teenage boy is being held responsible for intentionally starting a forest fire in South Jersey last month that burned over 50 acres.

The unnamed 14-year-old was charged Tuesday with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage in the Oct. 30 forest fire in Evesham Township that took several days for firefighters to corral.

The charges come nearly a week after authorities charged another 14-year-old with the same crimes, both second-degree. Investigators said evidence lead officials to determine arson as the cause of the fire and identify the juvenile who started the fire.

Police were investigating if the Evesham forest fire was connected to the much larger "Bethany Run Wildfire" that saddled nearby townships and burned 370 acres the week prior. Authorities have not provided an update on that investigation as of Monday.

A historically dry fall in New Jersey has caused several wildfires to erupt across the state. Officials say New Jersey is also facing a drought that could be alleviated by rain forecasted in the coming days.