Teen boy arrested for intentionally setting forest fire in South Jersey: police

article

A 14-year-old boy is being held responsible for at least one of several wildfires that have recently erupted in South Jersey.

The blaze ignited on October 30, and burned more than 50 acres near Sycamore Drive in Evesham Township over the course of several days.

Evidence led officials to determine arson as the cause, then identify a juvenile they say intentionally set the fire.

MORE HEADLINES:

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Police are investigating whether this fire is connected to the "Bethany Run Wildfire," which torched 375 acres and forced homes to evacuate on November 7.

New Jersey remains under a mandatory fire restriction as state officials declare a drought warning in response to "historically low precipitation."