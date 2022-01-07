Second death under investigation amid Pennsylvania hepatitis A outbreak, health officials say

article

Health officials in Montgomery County are investigating a second death in connection to a Hepatitis A outbreak that closed down a local Italian restaurant.

The Office of Public Health on Friday said Gino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton has been "temporarily closed" in connection to a Hepatitis A outbreak that has infected at least nine people.

Seven of the lab-confirmed cases have resulted in hospitalizations and at least one person has died, according to the department. A second death is under investigation.

Health officials said the origin of the outbreak remains unknown and urged anyone who is experiencing symptoms of Hepatitis A to contact their doctor.

In an advisory, the Pennsylvania Department of Health defined hepatitis A as a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV).

Symptoms can range in severity from mild infection lasting a few weeks to severe disease lasting several months.

Health officials say Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. It can also spread through close personal contact with an infected person, such as sexual contact, or caring for someone who is ill.

