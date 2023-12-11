Second Philadelphia officer shot, injured in pursuit, shootout released from hospital

Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after both were shot and injured in a pursuit turned shootout early Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old Philadelphia police officer was released from the Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Monday afternoon.

Escorted by a parade of police vehicles and highway patrol, the six-year vet was discharged a day and a half after being shot in the ankle and grazed in the head. It was the second time the officer was shot in the line of duty.

"I can tell you he’s a hero. This is the second time he was involved in a shooting, and he’s come back strong as he did the first time and we expect a full recovery this time," said Roosevelt Poplar, President FOP Lodge 5.

Another officer, a 32-year-old, 9-year vet, was grazed in the nose and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Both officers are recovering.

Related article

Police say the two highway patrol officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they noticed a possible suspect and suspected Dodge pick-up vehicle on 7300 block of Brous Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A police pursuit ensued for a couple miles, until police say the suspect rammed their patrol vehicle at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road during an attempted traffic stop.

Gunfire erupted as both officers exited their vehicles.

Two more highway patrol officers arrived at the scene as all four officers returned fire on the suspect, according to authorities.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was also struck. He is said to be in critical condition.

Police Union leadership are calling the incident nothing short of a miracle that the officers are still alive.

"I am thankful by the grace of God that these two officers will make it home for the holidays to spend time with their families and loved ones," said the FOP Lodge 5 President.