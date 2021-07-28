Security guard caught on video punching man at SEPTA station

A 51-year-old Torresdale man was captured on surveillance video posted on social media getting punched out by a SEPTA-contracted security guard. He tells FOX 29 he doesn't remember anything.

"To be honest with you, I have no idea what happened to me," he said.

The beating happened Tuesday afternoon at the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford.

SEPTA Transit Police say there was some sort of argument that led up to a contracted security guard punching out the passenger. The security guard who works for Allied Universal Security is now off the job and being investigated by SEPTA police for assault.



"The guard did leave the scene before police responded yesterday. So we didn’t get a chance to talk to him at the scene," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

SEPTA says regardless of the incident the $1.5 million contract for private security guards near certain SEPTA hot spots has been successful.

"They are serving as eyes and ears and also as a security presence. We know there is something to be said for having a visible presence on the system," Busch said.

The victim says SEPTA is his only way to get around the city. His only saving grace is he doesn't remember what that video captured.

"I don’t know once you get hit like that you forget things and I don’t remember anything that happened at all," he said.

"We are disgusted and deeply disappointed by the conduct shown in the video, which is completely counter to the professionalism that we expect of all Allied Universal personnel. We extend our sincerest apology to the victim of this senseless act. Such incidents do not reflect our company values, culture and high standards we set for our security professionals," Allied Universal Security said in a statement.

The statement added, "We do not tolerate aggressive or inappropriate behavior of any kind by our employees. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all members of the public. The security professional involved has been suspended pending an investigation. We are currently conducting a detailed investigation and are working closely with law enforcement agencies. At Allied Universal, our number one goal is to ensure that we uphold high standards of security services within our communities with care and professionalism."

