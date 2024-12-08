Security guard stabbed while working at grocery store in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify an aggravated assault suspect after an incident last week.
A stabbing unfolded when a security guard repeatedly asked a man to leave the Save A Lot at 4424 N Broad Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the man refused, pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard before fleeing.
The condition of the security guard has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.