Security guard stabbed while working at grocery store in Nicetown

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  December 8, 2024 12:04pm EST
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify an aggravated assault suspect after an incident last week. 

A stabbing unfolded when a security guard repeatedly asked a man to leave the Save A Lot at 4424 N Broad Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man refused, pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard before fleeing.

The condition of the security guard has not been released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.