Security preps underway in Philadelphia for Harris-Trump debate at National Constitution Center

Tents, fences, barriers and other security measures have been erected outside the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia as it prepares to host the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The ABC News debate, which will be simulcasted on FOX Local, will take place at 9 p.m. with David Muir and Lindsey Davis serving as moderators. The debate is the first between Trump and Harris since Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance in June pushed him to suspend his re-election bid.

The debate will have nearly the same rules as the previous presidential debate, including muted microphones to avoid candidates interrupting each other. ABC News says the candidates will stand behind lecterns, will not make opening statements and will not be allowed to bring notes during the 90-minute debate, the Associated Press reports.

This isn’t the first time the museum has hosted presidential candidates. Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton debated at the museum, former president Trump held a 2020 town hall and President Biden used the center as a backdrop for a speech on voting rights.

The center's Director of Communications, Moira Bagley Smith, stated, "We are the museum of We the People. We celebrate America’s founding charter, the most important document in American history."