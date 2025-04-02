Man wanted for 'terrorizing' South Jersey community for weeks identified by police

article

The Brief Police say a local community has been terrorized by one man for several weeks. The suspect was recently identified by police, and is currently being sought.



Police say several South Jersey departments are looking for a man who "used the cover of darkness" to commit a rash of crimes, and instill fear in local residents.

What we know:

"For several weeks, an unidentified individual has been terrorizing the residents of Swedesboro under the cover of darkness—disregarding personal property, violating the sanctity of private property, and instilling fear in the community," Woolwich Township police said.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Darryl T. Taylor.

He has been charged, and is now wanted for trespassing and burglary.

"Darryl T. Taylor has repeatedly trespassed, stolen, and burglarized the good people of Swedesboro for far too long."

What we don't know:

Woolwich Township police say Taylor is also wanted by other departments, but did not specify where, or for what crimes.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to contact them.