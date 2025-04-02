Man pulls elderly neighbor from burning home in Burlington County

The Brief A man runs into a burning home to rescue his neighbor in Burlington Township. Two people were airlifted to Temple University Burn Center where they remain in critical condition, according to police. Two police officers were treated and released for smoke inhalation.



A Burlington County man is speaking out after his quick-thinking moment helped two elderly people in danger.

Two people remain in critical condition at Temple University Burn Center following a house fire on Wednesday morning, according to Burlington Township Police.

What we know:

Police officers and firefighters responded to the fire on LaClede Drive just before 9 a.m.

When they arrived, an 89-year-old man had already been rescued from the home where thick black smoke was billowing from the front door and windows.

Albert Oliver said he saw the heavy smoke and ran over to save his neighbors.

"He didn’t respond at first, but I had to come back out to catch my breath because the smoke was really heavy and then I ran back in and he kind of emerged from the kitchen. I just kind of pulled him from there," said Oliver. "It was a lot of smoke. I mean when he told me the grandmother was in the house I just kind of like dropped because I got him there to the porch. I couldn’t imagine someone still being in there."

First responders rescued a second person, a 90-year-old woman. Both the man and woman were airlifted to Temple. Two police officers were treated and released for smoke inhalation.

"Fire department arrived on scene. They were all met with heavy smoke conditions so obviously that was some concern," said Lt. John Bird of Burlington Township Police. "As a result of rescue efforts, two officers did go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Both of them will be okay."

Lt. Bird said a preliminary investigation shows the fire likely started in the rear of the home. He said everyone involved in the rescues displayed extreme courage in their actions.

"Our officers were very heroic in this incident. It just shows what our officers do every single day. Day in and day out. They go in there, they put their lives on the line to save others," said Lt. Bird. "Let’s also not forget about the neighbor that went into that home unprompted. They saw it and they reacted right away, so we really got to acknowledge that person as well."

Neighbors who’ve known each other for over five decades said they’re not surprised by Oliver who jumped to the rescue.

"Basically, I’m just glad everybody is safe and nobody died – thank God," said neighbor Sue Fawber. "[Oliver] is a person who doesn’t ask for anything, but he gives everything. It’s kind of strange he’s always there when you need him."

Burlington Township has deemed the house unsafe after the fire.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.