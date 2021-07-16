SEE IT: Elderly Brooklyn laundromat employee punched, hit in head with vase

The NYPD says it is searching for a pair of women seen on video attacking an elderly laundromat employee in June.

According to authorities, at around 4 a.m. at the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th street in Canarsie, the suspects approached the 69-year-old man and punched him in the face, and struck him in the head with a vase.

The man sustained lacerations to the head and was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

The cause of the attack is still unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

