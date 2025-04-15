Seeing drones again in New Jersey this month? Here's why

The Brief Residents in South Jersey may see drones in the sky again this month. The FAA says the sightings are part of drone-detection testing in Cape May. The possible sightings come after drones caused public outrage last year.



Drone sightings across New Jersey last year gained national attention, while causing lots of public concern.

This month, residents in South Jersey may see more drones pop up in the sky, but officials say there's no reason to worry.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration says they started drone-detection testing in Cape May on Monday, and will continue until April 25.

Several large drones and more than 100 commercial off-the-shelves drones will be deployed throughout the two-week period.

Testing will take place over the water and near the Cape May Ferry Terminal during the day on weekdays.

Residents are being asked not to fly their own recreational drones until testing is complete.

What they're saying:

The FAA says they have been testing drone detection technologies at airports for several years, and are now expanding to off-airport locations.

"These tests will help determine the effectiveness of these technologies and whether they might interfere with FAA or aircraft navigation systems," the FAA said.

The backstory:

The drone-detection testing comes several months after an influx of drone sightings in parts of New Jersey left residents searching for answers.

The sightings raised public concerns and attracted the attention of the FBI and FAA, who issued temporary flight restrictions.

Speculation about the origins of the drone mystery even prompted an update from President Trump.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones."