Self-employed workers can now file for pandemic unemployment assistance

As of Thursday, self-employed workers and others can now file for backdated pandemic unemployment assistance and benefits known as PAU by heading to uc.pa.gov. However, it’s not all roses and celebrations, the system appears to be wildly inconsistent.

“Yesterday, they sent out the letter that we were approved. My wife also got a letter that she was approved but her situation is still under review for some reason. We filled out everything the same," Edwin Espinal told FOX 29.

Espinal has a family of five to take care of. He’s a Lyft and Uber as well as Amazon driver. He says he’s been without income for weeks now and getting answers from the Department of Labor is virtually impossible.

“When you send an email it just fails. Their email is redundant it’s not working. When you give them a call it says it’s closed or just leaves you hanging forever," he explained.

While Espinal has been approved for two weeks of back pay, he says he’s owed several more weeks, but the system claims he was working during times he insists he wasn't.

Self-employed worker Robert Udeagha has experienced the same exact issue with PUA telling him he’s worked when he hasn’t.

“A section popped up on the certification section explaining to me that we have it on our records that you work a certain week which you claimed you didn’t work and I don’t understand that. I’ve been out of work the past month and a half, two months," he said.

FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza took this question to the deputy communications director for the Department of Labor & Industry and asked him in an email on Udeagha and Espinal’s behalf why these errors are taking place. The office failed to respond to our deadline.

Espinal says his money for what he was approved for was promised for this week, but it’s Thursday and he’s not optimistic.

