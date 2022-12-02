UPS truck runs off bridge, bursts into flames on Indiana Toll Road

The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a UPS semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River Friday morning in northwest Indiana, police said.

Westbound I-90 is closed between US 20 and Calumet Avenue after the fiery crash early this morning around 2 a.m.

Reports say the truck went over the bridge at the 6.5 mile marker and caught fire. Video shows the truck dangling and stuck between the westbound and eastbound lanes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Calumet Avenue. Eastbound lanes were closed, but have reopened. Drivers can expect delays.

The UPS driver was able to climb out of the cab and onto a concrete pillar, where he was rescued. Police said he was not seriously hurt, but he was taken to an area hospital.