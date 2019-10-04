article

A senior dog, who was found inside a North Philadelphia trash can suffering from severe head trauma, has died, shelter officials announced Monday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our sweet Pringles passed away yesterday,” the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a statement.

“While we are all shattered by this, we hope that we can all find comfort in the fact that she did not die in a trash can scared and alone, but instead was surrounded by love, the best medical treatment available, and the support of so many in the city of Philadelphia and far beyond.”

The female Yorkshire terrier was discovered by a passerby inside a trash can on the 1800 block of North Taylor Street Thursday morning.

The passerby heard rustling inside the can and initially thought it was wildlife before noticing the injured dog underneath some trash.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Advertisement

How to help: Volunteer | Foster | Donate

Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats | Other

Other resources: Pet owners in need | Pet surrenders

The female Yorkshire terrier was discovered by a passerby Thursday morning. (PSPCA)

Shelter officials said they have identified Pringles' owners and are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said it intends to find justice for Pringles in the wake of her death.

“Pringles was discarded like a piece of trash but fought to be found despite her injuries,” shelter officials said. “While today we mourn, we will keep fighting - for Pringles.”

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.