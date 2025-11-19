Sentimental pendant found at Moorestown Surgery Center; owner still missing

The Brief A special pendant has been found at Cooper Moorestown Surgery Center. Despite social media efforts, the owner has not been located. The pendant features images of a man in the Marine Corps and an older man.



A precious pendant found at Cooper Moorestown Surgery Center remains unclaimed despite extensive efforts to locate its owner.

What we know:

For nearly a month, employees at the Cooper Moorestown Surgery Center have been trying to find the owner of a pendant discovered in the facility's parking lot.

The pendant features images of a man in the Marine Corps and an older man, suggesting it holds sentimental value, said Lisa Schrieber, Associate Clinical Director Pre-Op PACU.

The pendant was found in the parking lot of the large facility, making it difficult to determine if the owner was a patient or visitor, said Schrieber.

Social media campaign

Registered Nurse Laura Rae took to Facebook to spread the word, resulting in over 500 shares.

"I felt bad. It looks like a very important sentimental necklace and so that’s why I asked to post it at least social media for the win, but we haven’t won yet but we found you guys so hopefully," said Rae.

Despite the widespread sharing, the owner has not yet come forward.

Rae and her colleagues remain hopeful that the pendant will be reunited with its rightful owner.

The identity of the pendant's owner remains unknown.

It is unclear if the owner was a patient or a visitor of the facility.

What you can do:

If you recognize the necklace or have any additional information regarding it please visit Cooperhealth.org/necklace