SEPTA, Amtrak service resumes in Wilmington/Newark after train strikes person

SEPTA Regional Rail and Amtrak service has resumed with moderate delays after a person was struck by a train Friday afternoon, halting service between Philadelphia and Newark/Wilmington.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the Darby station. Service on the rail line was stopped for about an hour.

SEPTA and Amtrak say riders should expect delays immediately following the reopening of the line to last 30 minutes or more. Cancellations are also expected.

Information on train schedules can be found on SEPTA and Amtrak's websites.