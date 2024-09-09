SEPTA announces service changes ahead presidential debate in Old City

SEPTA is making some adjustments to its service ahead of the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump presidential debate Tuesday in Old City.

SEPTA sent out a press release Monday highlighting the changes to bus routes and the Market-Frankford Line as the debate will be held at the National Constitution Center located at 6th and Arch Streets at 9 p.m.

Bus route changes

Due to road closures, SEPTA says several of its bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes beginning early Tuesday morning, September 10, through Wednesday morning, September 11.

Due to fencing blocking the sidewalks, buses will not stop at Market Street stops from 5th to 7th Streets in both directions.

Market-Frankford Line [L]

According to SEPTA, the Market-Frankford Line [L] will stop at 5th Street Station, but only on the east side. The west side will be closed.

SEPTA personnel should be on location all day to direct riders and monitor crowds.

Street closures

Streets will be closed from Arch to Market Streets, between 4th and 7th streets.

Vehicles and pedestrians will be allowed on 4th and Market Streets.

The 6th Street exit of I-676 eastbound will close Tuesday morning; I-676 westbound is expected to remain open.

Arch and Race streets will be closed for the duration of the event and until the area is cleared. Access to the eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey will close after rush hour Tuesday afternoon. Westbound lanes into Philadelphia remain open.

The City of Philadelphia has announced a detailed layout of road closures here.