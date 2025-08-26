SEPTA bus drivers face safety concerns amid service cuts

As SEPTA's service cuts continue to frustrate riders, bus drivers are increasingly facing abuse from passengers upset over the lack of service.

With no immediate sign of the cuts being rolled back, Pennsylvania state lawmakers are considering a compromise, but tensions remain high.

What they're saying:

The president of the Transit Workers Union (TWU), Brian Pollitt, has expressed concern for the safety of SEPTA bus drivers, who are bearing the brunt of commuter frustrations.

Pollitt, a former bus driver himself, noted that drivers are experiencing various forms of abuse, including being spat on, slapped, and even having urine thrown at them.

Pollitt foresaw the trouble coming with the service cuts and wrote a letter to Philadelphia's police commissioner and SEPTA's police chief, urging them to protect bus operators from the abuse.

He emphasized the need for tight security on routes and at transit terminals. "I need my drivers secure on the lines. I need tight security," he said.

In addition to safety worries, newer drivers are anxious about potential layoffs due to the cutbacks.

Pollitt highlighted that contractually, anyone with less than a year of service could be laid off, affecting close to 700 people.

He acknowledged the growing concern among drivers. "We're in a situation and it's only gonna get worse," said Pollitt.

What's next:

As the community grapples with the impact of SEPTA's service reductions, the union is advocating for increased security measures to protect drivers.

In the meantime, drivers and passengers alike are navigating a challenging and uncertain transit landscape.