SEPTA employee honored for saving woman's life in Delaware County

A SEPTA employee is being honored for going above and beyond to help someone in need.

In early March, police were called to the Prospect Park Train Station for a report of someone on the tracks.

When they arrived, they discover Norma Willliams, a SEPTA ticket agent, consoling a woman.

Williams said the woman was on the tracks and had been acting strange. As a train approached, Williams took the risk and forcefully pulled her off of the tracks.

When asked if she considered herself a hero, she responded that she didn't think that at all.

"People should help people and a lot of the time people do help people. And I would think if anybody were in my shoes, they probably would have done the same thing."

For her actions, Williams was presented with an Outstanding Citizenship Commendation on behalf of the Borough of Prospect Park.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP