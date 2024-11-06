SEPTA faces strike of largest union while contract negotiations continue

The clock is ticking for SEPTA’s largest union. More than 5,000 workers of Transport Workers Union Local 234 are preparing for a possible strike. Members are seeking a fair contract with safety and security for both passengers and transit workers.

This strike comes almost one year after SEPTA Police went on strike due to a breakdown in contract negotiations for better wages.

It’s the major form of public transportation in the City of Philadelphia, either with buses, trolleys or subways. And, Delaware County resident, Philon Carter, said that without SEPTA, "We would be crippled. Nobody could go to work, no one could go to school. Can’t go to the market, nothing. It’s no way we could get around."

Carter says she uses SEPTA on a regular basis which is why she is concerned about the looming strike between SEPTA and the TWU Local 234 Union that represents 5,300 drivers, mechanics, maintenance workers and custodians.

If the two sides don’t reach a deal by Thursday those workers plan to walk off the job.

"It would affect everyone, I’m pretty sure even if you have a car, some places you just can’t get to without SEPTA," says Carter.

Darinka Pasic uses the subway to commute from Fishtown to Center City.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"It’s very shocking considering it’s like a main form of public transportation for people to get to and from work and like school," says Pasic.

SEPTA officials say the only line that would remain available is Regional Rail and that’s the reason they are working with the union to come up with a deal.

The union president says wage increases and safety are key priorities for them at the negotiation table.

"There comes a point where you have to draw a line in the sand and if we have to go, trust and believe we tried everything in our power not to," says Brian Pollitt, the President of TWU Local 234.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch says while they want to work with the union it’s also difficult because of SEPTA’s budget deficit of a quarter billion dollars.

"They’re trying to get the best possible deal they can for their members, for their employees. We have to make sure we’re negotiating a contract that we can live with financially," says Busch.

Meanwhile as the two sides negotiate, it’s the riders that will have to find another way around the city.

"I feel like I would probably have to get more steps in or use Uber and Lyft, but it’s kind of expensive for just everybody to use," says Pasic.

"It’s sad, but this is what has to happen in order for them to get their money," says Carter.

Union officials say they plan to work around the clock with SEPTA officials on the negotiating table to get a deal done.

The School District of Philadelphia released a statement about potential impacts to their students if a strike occurs, stating:

"The potential strike would affect nearly 55,000 Philadelphia students who commute on the city bus and metro service. While the School District of Philadelphia is not directly involved in these contract negotiations, it is clear that a SEPTA strike would impact the operation of the District."

"I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves," said Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. "I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption."

The District is fully committed to ensuring that learning continues for students in the event of a SEPTA strike. As the District prepares to support students and families, here are the considerations: