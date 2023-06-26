SEPTA gets $80M in federal funds for upgrades to zero emissions bus fleet

SEPTA received its share of a billion dollar federal infrastructure plan that will support modernized upgrades to its bus fleet and facilities as it moves towards a zero emissions fleet.

The $80M grant will fund the instillation of safety systems, power feeds and fire suppression systems that will support clean energy buses. Frankford, Germantown, and Upper Darby are among the six bus districts that are in line for upgrades.

"One of the most effective ways to lower emissions is through electrification. And in the case of SEPTA through the adoption of no or low emission buses," ___ said.

In addition to upgrading the bus districts which house two-thirds of SEPTA's fleet, the grant will also help SEPTA build and deploy new low-to-no emission buses.

"Strengthening SEPTA system and reducing emissions in the region will advance our local goals to combat climate change at every level of government," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "This must be a priority. In recent months, we have seen a direct connection between the climate change and its health impacts, as well as the growing range of challenges that Philadelphia will need to be prepared for."

The funding was announced by Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman, who called it a key part of Pennsylvania's transit network. In the wake of the I-95 collapse, the senators believe upgrading SEPTA's system is as timely as it is necessary.