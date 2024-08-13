SEPTA is bringing back parking fees starting next month: Here's how much you'll pay

Attention SEPTA riders, free parking is about to be a thing of the past!

The transit authority announced on Tuesday that they will be reinstating parking fees after offering free parking for the past four years.

Daily parking rates will increase beginning September 23 through November 15:

$2 at 96 SEPTA-owned surface lots (up from $1)

$4 at Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown Transportation Center and Lansdale Station garages (up from $2)

Parking will remain free on weekends and major holidays.

"These fees will help offset parking lot maintenance costs as we continue to do our part to generate revenue in the midst of a funding crisis," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards.

Riders can pay through the SEPTA Park app, kiosks or by text message.

The SEPTA reinstatement schedule outlines exact dates for each line and station.