SEPTA to issue refunds amid reported fare overcharges

If you were overcharged for a SEPTA ride on September 1, the transit authority is working to refund you.

What we know:

According to SEPTA, on Labor Day, some customers may have been incorrectly charged $2.90, instead of $2.50, when using their Key Cards and other contactless payment devices at bus fare validators.

Customers who were charged $2.90 will receive a refund of 40 cents credited to their Key Card or contactless device account as soon as possible.

SEPTA apologizes for this inconvenience.

Why did this happen?:

Originally, system-wide fare increases, including a change in the base transit fare from $2.50 to $2.90, were supposed to begin on September 1.

However, on Friday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order stopping further SEPTA service cuts and an increase in fares.

SEPTA says the incorrect charges have only been reported on a few buses that were in service Monday.

The transit authority believes the fare payment software on the buses did not receive the last-minute updates that kept prices frozen.

They say there have been no problems reported at station fare gate validators.

What you can do:

SEPTA urges all customers to review their fare charges from Monday and contact them if there is an overcharge. Please call the Key Call Center at 1-855-56-SEPTA.

What's next:

SEPTA will also monitor payments to flag overcharges.

SEPTA says they will issue refunds to weekly and monthly passholders who pre-purchased passes at higher rates. Including the monthly passes for September that went on sale on August 20, and weekly passes on August 27, which were expected to be the new rates pre-judgment ruling.